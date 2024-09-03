Demystifying Casey's General Stores: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Casey's General Stores CASY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $412.36, along with a high estimate of $445.00 and a low estimate of $361.00. Observing a 9.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $376.31.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Casey's General Stores among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $444.00 $420.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $435.00 $410.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $393.00 $393.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $410.00 $405.00 Charles Cerankosky Northcoast Research Announces Buy $410.00 - Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $415.00 $340.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $400.00 $305.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $420.00 $375.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $410.00 $350.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $445.00 $342.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $361.00 $322.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Casey's General Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Casey's General Stores compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Casey's General Stores's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Casey's General Stores's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Casey's General Stores: A Closer Look

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its more than 2,600 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic generator, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Casey's General Stores's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Casey's General Stores showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.15% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.