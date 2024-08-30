Deep Dive Into Samsara Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Samsara IOT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.91, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has decreased by 1.85% from the previous average price target of $42.70.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Samsara's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Bullock B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $36.00 $36.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Matt Bullock B of A Securities Announces Buy $37.00 - Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $40.00 $40.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $41.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $40.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Samsara. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Samsara's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Samsara's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Samsara's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Samsara displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Samsara adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

