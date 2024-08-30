A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Phreesia Through 4 Analysts

Phreesia PHR underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 6.61% from the previous average price target of $30.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Phreesia by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phreesia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phreesia compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Phreesia's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phreesia

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improves the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, but not limited to, initial patient contact, registration, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Phreesia's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Phreesia's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.72% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phreesia's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phreesia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Phreesia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

