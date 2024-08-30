A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Burlington Stores

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Burlington Stores BURL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $297.73, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $238.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.22% from the previous average price target of $272.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Burlington Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $345.00 $270.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $284.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $270.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $300.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $300.00 - Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $274.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $279.00 $257.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $284.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $238.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Burlington Stores's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Burlington Stores analyst ratings.

Delving into Burlington Stores's Background

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Burlington Stores: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Burlington Stores's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.51% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.