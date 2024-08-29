What Analysts Are Saying About Alight Stock

Alight ALIT underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.06, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.89%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Alight among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Announces Neutral $8.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alight. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alight compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alight's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Alight's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alight's Background

Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Alight's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alight's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alight's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

