Deep Dive Into First Solar Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Solar FSLR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $306.81, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $278.19, the current average has increased by 10.29%.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Solar by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$280.00
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$360.00
|$350.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$286.00
|$311.00
|Chris Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Colin Rusch
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$326.00
|$325.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$219.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$282.00
|$262.00
|Chris Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$285.00
|$258.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$307.00
|$344.00
|Corinne Blanchard
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$215.00
|Colin Rusch
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$271.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$344.00
|$246.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$311.00
|$224.00
|Brian Kinstlinger
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$302.00
|$268.00
|Andrew Percoco
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$331.00
|$248.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
For valuable insights into First Solar's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.
Delving into First Solar's Background
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.
A Deep Dive into First Solar's Financials
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: First Solar displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: First Solar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.