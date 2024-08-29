Deep Dive Into First Solar Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Solar FSLR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 13 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $306.81, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $278.19, the current average has increased by 10.29%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Solar by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $311.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $326.00 $325.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $219.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $282.00 $262.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $285.00 $258.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $307.00 $344.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $280.00 $215.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $325.00 $271.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $344.00 $246.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $311.00 $224.00 Brian Kinstlinger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $302.00 $268.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $331.00 $248.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into First Solar's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Solar's Background

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

A Deep Dive into First Solar's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Solar displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

