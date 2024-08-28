The Latest Analyst Ratings For Immunocore Hldgs

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Immunocore Hldgs IMCR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Immunocore Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $83.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.58% lower than the prior average price target of $87.29.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Immunocore Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $89.00 $87.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $92.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Get to Know Immunocore Hldgs Better

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Immunocore Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Immunocore Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.18% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -15.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

