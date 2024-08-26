Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, presenting an average target of $101.64, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $93.43, the current average has increased by 8.79%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Cohen Gordon Haskett Raises Buy $107.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $102.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Buy $102.00 $102.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $97.00 $95.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $102.00 $86.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $80.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $101.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Background

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and consistent store performance for the company.

Understanding the Numbers: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

