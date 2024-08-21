A Closer Look at 32 Analyst Recommendations For Five Below

Across the recent three months, 32 analysts have shared their insights on Five Below FIVE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 14 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 9 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Five Below and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $127.69, accompanied by a high estimate of $223.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 26.59%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Five Below's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $92.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $120.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $104.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $79.00 $155.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $122.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $120.00 $155.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $115.00 $165.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $223.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $163.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $136.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $145.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $92.00 $175.00 Karen Short Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $176.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $104.00 $125.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $85.00 $150.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $113.00 $160.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $160.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Announces Neutral $125.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $120.00 $190.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $145.00 $180.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $223.00 $245.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Lowers Buy $165.00 $230.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $136.00 $176.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $124.00 $187.00 Karen Short Barclays Lowers Overweight $176.00 $214.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Buy $150.00 $215.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $210.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $155.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $185.00 $210.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $176.00 $204.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five Below's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Five Below's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

Delving into Five Below's Background

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Five Below's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Five Below's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.