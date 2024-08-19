What 47 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 47 analysts have published ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 28 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 10 16 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 6 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $348.02, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. A 9.72% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $385.51.

The standing of CrowdStrike Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $315.00 $381.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $290.00 $410.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $295.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $360.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $300.00 $345.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $265.00 $300.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $290.00 $380.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $290.00 $310.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $375.00 $425.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $360.00 $396.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Lowers Outperform $315.00 $385.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $345.00 $425.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $350.00 $420.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $325.00 $400.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $335.00 $350.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Lowers Hold $302.00 $388.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $396.00 $422.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $300.00 $393.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $380.00 $420.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $350.00 $435.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $310.00 $400.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $405.00 $405.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $350.00 $405.00 Nina Marques Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $275.00 $380.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $420.00 $440.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $440.00 $380.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $424.00 $424.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $420.00 $420.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $380.00 $425.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $410.00 $425.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $405.00 $400.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $355.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Lowers Outperform $385.00 $390.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into CrowdStrike Holdings's Background

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

