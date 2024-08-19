What 47 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 47 analysts have published ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD in the last three months.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|13
|28
|5
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|10
|16
|4
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3M Ago
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $348.02, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. A 9.72% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $385.51.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of CrowdStrike Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$381.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$410.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$295.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$360.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$345.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$265.00
|$300.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$290.00
|$380.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$310.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$350.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$375.00
|$425.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$360.00
|$396.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$385.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$345.00
|$425.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$350.00
|$420.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$325.00
|$400.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$335.00
|$350.00
|Stephen Bersey
|HSBC
|Lowers
|Hold
|$302.00
|$388.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$396.00
|$422.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$300.00
|$393.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$380.00
|$420.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$435.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$310.00
|$400.00
|Kingsley Crane
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$405.00
|$405.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$405.00
|Nina Marques
|Redburn Atlantic
|Lowers
|Sell
|$275.00
|$380.00
|Jackson Ader
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$420.00
|$440.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$440.00
|$380.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$400.00
|$400.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
|$424.00
|$424.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$420.00
|$420.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$380.00
|$425.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$410.00
|$425.00
|Michael Walkley
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$405.00
|$400.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$400.00
|$355.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$385.00
|$390.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.
Delving into CrowdStrike Holdings's Background
CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
CrowdStrike Holdings: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
