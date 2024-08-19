In-Depth Examination Of 20 Analyst Recommendations For Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ULTA underwent analysis by 20 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $460.8, with a high estimate of $544.00 and a low estimate of $325.00. Experiencing a 9.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $507.95.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Ulta Beauty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $412.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $325.00 $350.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $404.00 $494.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $450.00 $475.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $494.00 $498.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $355.00 $394.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $544.00 $530.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $500.00 $520.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $500.00 $540.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $498.00 $505.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $500.00 $630.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $522.00 $575.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $525.00 $625.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $425.00 $575.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $400.00 $485.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $412.00 $438.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $500.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ulta Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ulta Beauty: A Closer Look

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

A Deep Dive into Ulta Beauty's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Ulta Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

