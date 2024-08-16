7 Analysts Assess Emergent BioSolutions: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Emergent BioSolutions EBS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Emergent BioSolutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.68% increase from the previous average price target of $7.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Emergent BioSolutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $8.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Emergent BioSolutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Emergent BioSolutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Emergent BioSolutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Emergent BioSolutions's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Emergent BioSolutions Better

Emergent BioSolutions Inc offers public health products to the government and healthcare providers. The company operates across three different segments, namely Commercial, Products, and Services. The key revenue is generated through the commercial segment which consists of NARCAN and other commercial products.

Emergent BioSolutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Emergent BioSolutions faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -25.11% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emergent BioSolutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -114.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emergent BioSolutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -53.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emergent BioSolutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Emergent BioSolutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

