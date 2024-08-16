6 Analysts Assess Patterson-UTI Energy: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Patterson-UTI Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 10.48% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Patterson-UTI Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $14.00 $15.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $12.50 $14.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $14.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $13.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Patterson-UTI Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Patterson-UTI Energy's Background

Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in most US onshore oil and gas basins.

Key Indicators: Patterson-UTI Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Patterson-UTI Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

