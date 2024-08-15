Tradeweb Markets Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Tradeweb Markets TW, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $118.71, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.34% from the previous average price target of $116.00.

A clear picture of Tradeweb Markets's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $124.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $117.00 $113.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $119.00 $118.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $124.00 $122.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $108.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tradeweb Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Tradeweb Markets's Background

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

A Deep Dive into Tradeweb Markets's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tradeweb Markets showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.37% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

