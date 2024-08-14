Aptiv Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Aptiv APTV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $96.88, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This current average has decreased by 6.85% from the previous average price target of $104.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Aptiv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $86.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $70.00 $75.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $104.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $82.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $104.00 $113.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $125.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Buy $108.00 $128.00 David Leiker Baird Lowers Neutral $83.00 $90.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $101.00 $118.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $99.00 $107.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $63.00 $78.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $83.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Aptiv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Aptiv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Aptiv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Aptiv

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Aptiv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Aptiv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.87% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aptiv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aptiv's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Aptiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

