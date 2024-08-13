Evaluating Repay Holdings: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Repay Holdings RPAY has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.8, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A decline of 1.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Repay Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $11.00 $11.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Repay Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Repay Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Repay Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Repay Holdings

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in two segment, Consumer Payment and Business Payments.

Breaking Down Repay Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Repay Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Repay Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repay Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repay Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Repay Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.