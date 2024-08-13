Decoding 14 Analyst Evaluations For Dollar Gen

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Dollar Gen DG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 6 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dollar Gen and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $148.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 3.88% from the previous average price target of $154.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dollar Gen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $130.00 $140.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $148.00 $151.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $140.00 $135.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $151.00 $150.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $155.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $135.00 $150.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $137.00 $161.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $135.00 $140.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $140.00 $150.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $141.00 $147.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $168.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar Gen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Gen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dollar Gen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dollar Gen's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dollar Gen Better

With over 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

A Deep Dive into Dollar Gen's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Gen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Gen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.