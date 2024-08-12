2 Analysts Assess Telos: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 2 analysts have evaluated Telos TLS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Telos and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $2.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 27.78% lower than the prior average price target of $4.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Telos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.50 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Telos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Telos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Telos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Telos's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Telos's Background

Telos Corp offers technologically forwarded, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and pervasive threats. Its business has two reportable and operating segments namely Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, and identity solutions, and the Secure Networks focuses on enterprise security. The company derives maximum revenue from the Security Solutions segment.

Telos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Telos's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Telos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -24.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Telos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Telos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

