Where Pacira BioSciences Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Pacira BioSciences PCRX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.25, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 25.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Pacira BioSciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $37.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $39.00 $57.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $43.00 Hardik Parikh JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $45.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $37.00 $41.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $37.00 $42.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $45.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $38.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Pacira BioSciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pacira BioSciences Better

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Pacira BioSciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pacira BioSciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Pacira BioSciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

