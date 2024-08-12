Evaluating Aflac: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Aflac AFL in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Aflac and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. Observing a 7.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $87.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Aflac among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $81.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $82.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $93.00 $84.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $84.00 $83.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $83.00 $84.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aflac. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aflac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Aflac's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aflac

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Aflac's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

