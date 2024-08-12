Analyst Ratings For Academy Sports

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Academy Sports ASO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $64.12, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 13.49% from the previous average price target of $74.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Academy Sports is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $55.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $53.00 $76.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $65.00 $80.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $82.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $68.00 $80.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $80.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $58.00 $81.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $63.00 $75.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $75.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Academy Sports's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Academy Sports's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

