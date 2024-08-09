A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment PENN has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.58, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $17.50. Marking an increase of 0.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $23.42.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of PENN Entertainment by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Joseph Moore Susquehanna Maintains Positive $26.00 $26.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Joseph Moore Susquehanna Lowers Positive $26.00 $27.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Outperform $20.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $17.50 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PENN Entertainment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PENN Entertainment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into PENN Entertainment's Background

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Breaking Down PENN Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, PENN Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

