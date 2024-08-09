Navigating 3 Analyst Ratings For AMN Healthcare Services

3 analysts have shared their evaluations of AMN Healthcare Services AMN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AMN Healthcare Services, revealing an average target of $67.0, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A 2.9% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $69.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AMN Healthcare Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $66.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $61.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $71.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMN Healthcare Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AMN Healthcare Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AMN Healthcare Services's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AMN Healthcare Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services is one of the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2023, it offered more than 13,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

AMN Healthcare Services: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AMN Healthcare Services's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMN Healthcare Services's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, AMN Healthcare Services faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

