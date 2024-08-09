What Analysts Are Saying About PAR Technology Stock

PAR Technology PAR underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $59.57, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.50, the current average has increased by 11.35%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PAR Technology by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $69.00 $61.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.00 $45.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $46.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $57.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $59.00 -

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PAR Technology's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PAR Technology Better

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation, and communication services. It has two segments. The restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. The government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.

PAR Technology's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PAR Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.04% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.34%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PAR Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PAR Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

