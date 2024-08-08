5 Analysts Assess Nexstar Media Gr: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nexstar Media Gr NXST during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $209.2, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 3.05% from the previous average price target of $203.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Nexstar Media Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $221.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nexstar Media Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nexstar Media Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nexstar Media Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nexstar Media Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Nexstar Media Gr

Nexstar Media Group Inc is the largest television station owner-operator in the United States with over 200 stations in 116 markets. Of its 200 stations, 155 are affiliated with the four national broadcast networks: CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC. The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number-two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm has stations in 12 of the top 20 television markets and reaches 68% of us TV households. Nexstar also owns NewsNation (formerly WGN), a nationwide pay-television network, 75% of The CW, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

A Deep Dive into Nexstar Media Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Nexstar Media Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nexstar Media Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexstar Media Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexstar Media Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, Nexstar Media Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

