4 Analysts Assess Blue Bird: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Blue Bird BLBD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Blue Bird, revealing an average target of $65.5, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 24.76% increase from the previous average price target of $52.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blue Bird. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $65.00 $54.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $66.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Bird. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Blue Bird compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Blue Bird compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blue Bird's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Blue Bird's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

Financial Milestones: Blue Bird's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blue Bird showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.38% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Blue Bird's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

