Sunrun Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Sunrun RUN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 7 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sunrun and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.04, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.43% increase from the previous average price target of $18.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sunrun by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.50 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $38.00 $42.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $24.00 $23.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sunrun's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunrun analyst ratings.

Discovering Sunrun: A Closer Look

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Sunrun's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Sunrun's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, Sunrun faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.