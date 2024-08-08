Key Takeaways From Guardant Health Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Guardant Health GH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.67, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.97% increase from the previous average price target of $35.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Guardant Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Nowark Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $37.00 $28.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $28.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $36.00 - Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $32.00 - Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Guardant Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Guardant Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guardant Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Guardant Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, based in Redwood City, California, is a leader in liquid-based cancer tests for clinical and research use. The company offers Guardant360 LDT, a liquid biopsy test for treatment selection in advanced stage cancer, Guardant360 CDx, an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for several targeted therapies, and Guardant OMNI, a broader gene panel for immuno-oncology research. In 2021, Guardant launched Reveal, a tumor-agnostic molecular residual disease, or MRD, test. In 2022, the company launched a lab-developed test version of Shield, a liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer, or CRC, screening. Additionally, Guardant offers research development services such as regulatory approval consultancy and clinical trial referrals.

A Deep Dive into Guardant Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Guardant Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Guardant Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -68.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -101.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guardant Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Guardant Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

