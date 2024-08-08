Key Takeaways From Trex Co Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Trex Co TREX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trex Co, revealing an average target of $84.94, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 16.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $102.19.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Trex Co among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $82.00 $88.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $80.00 $105.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $115.00 Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $97.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $110.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $97.00 $107.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $104.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $70.00 $88.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $75.00 $95.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Underweight $81.00 $94.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $94.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $95.00 $110.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $93.00 $114.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $89.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trex Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trex Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Trex Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Trex Co: A Closer Look

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Trex Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Trex Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.59% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trex Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trex Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trex Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

