Expert Ratings For Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics RLAY has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Relay Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has decreased by 5.85% from the previous average price target of $19.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Relay Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $21.00 $24.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Relay Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Relay Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Relay Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Relay Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Relay Therapeutics Better

Relay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. the Dynamo platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug-protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company is advancing a pipeline of medicine candidates to address targets in precision oncology and genetic disease, including product candidates, RLY-4008, RLY-2608, and GDC-1971 (formerly known as RLY-1971).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Relay Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Relay Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4327.88% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -813.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Relay Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Relay Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Relay Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

