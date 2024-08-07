A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Edgewell Personal Care Through 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Edgewell Personal Care EPC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.25, with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.62% increase from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Edgewell Personal Care. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $41.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $40.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Edgewell Personal Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edgewell Personal Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Edgewell Personal Care's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Edgewell Personal Care's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Edgewell Personal Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edgewell Personal Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Edgewell Personal Care adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

