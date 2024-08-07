The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Intl Flavors & Fragrances

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $107.0, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $97.86, the current average has increased by 9.34%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $107.00 $100.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $116.00 $108.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $100.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $116.00 - Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $100.00 $100.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Raises Neutral $99.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intl Flavors & Fragrances analyst ratings.

About Intl Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.