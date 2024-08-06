The Latest Analyst Ratings For APA

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for APA APA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for APA, revealing an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A decline of 7.79% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of APA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $33.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $37.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $53.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Underperform $31.00 - Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $39.00 $52.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $35.00 $34.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $34.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for APA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into APA's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

APA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining APA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: APA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

