Analyst Ratings For Blue Owl Cap

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Blue Owl Cap OWL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Blue Owl Cap, presenting an average target of $20.61, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. A decline of 6.74% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Cap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $21.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $21.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Neutral $18.50 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $21.00 - Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Buy $21.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blue Owl Cap. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Blue Owl Cap

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Understanding the Numbers: Blue Owl Cap's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Cap's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.29% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Cap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Cap's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

