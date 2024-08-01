Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Parsons Corp

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Parsons Corp PSN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Parsons Corp, presenting an average target of $101.2, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. This current average has increased by 14.48% from the previous average price target of $88.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Parsons Corp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $101.00 $68.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $97.00 $90.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $103.00 $89.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $97.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Parsons Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parsons Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Parsons Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Parsons Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Parsons Corp's Background

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Parsons Corp

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Parsons Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parsons Corp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parsons Corp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons Corp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.