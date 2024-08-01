What Analysts Are Saying About UDR Stock

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UDR UDR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UDR and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $42.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 7.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.55.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UDR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $41.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $39.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UDR's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

