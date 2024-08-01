Breaking Down Dana: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Dana DAN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.5, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 5.26% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Dana's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Colin Langan UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dana's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dana's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dana's Background

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Dana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

