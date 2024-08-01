Glaukos Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Glaukos GKOS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $132.17, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.86% increase from the previous average price target of $116.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Glaukos's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $141.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $137.00 $131.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $141.00 $125.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $131.00 $112.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $132.00 $130.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Michael Sarcone Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Glaukos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Glaukos's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

Glaukos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -47.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glaukos's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Glaukos's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

