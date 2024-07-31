A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Intl Game Tech Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Intl Game Tech IGT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Intl Game Tech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 2.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $28.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intl Game Tech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $33.00 $40.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Maintains Hold $24.00 $24.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Game Tech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Game Tech compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Intl Game Tech's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intl Game Tech Better

International Game Technology PLC is a gaming company that delivers entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels. The company's operating segments include Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Lottery segment. Global Lottery segment provides lottery products and services to governmental organizations through operating contracts, facilities management contracts, lottery management agreements, and product sales contracts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Intl Game Tech: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intl Game Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.57% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Intl Game Tech's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Game Tech's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Intl Game Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

