In-Depth Examination Of 17 Analyst Recommendations For Microchip Technology

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Microchip Technology MCHP over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $102.41, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.97% from the previous average price target of $92.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Microchip Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $115.00 $105.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $102.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $100.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $90.00 $80.00 Weston Twigg Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $88.00 $77.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $93.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $100.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Microchip Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Financial Milestones: Microchip Technology's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Microchip Technology's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -40.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microchip Technology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microchip Technology's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Microchip Technology's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

