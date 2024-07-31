The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On PJT Partners

PJT Partners PJT underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $115.25, along with a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Marking an increase of 13.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $101.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PJT Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $132.00 $115.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $128.00 $108.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $108.00 $99.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $93.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PJT Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PJT Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PJT Partners's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PJT Partners's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into PJT Partners's Background

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank that offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The company delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments around the world. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. The company generates its revenue from advisory fees, placement fees, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

PJT Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PJT Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 64.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PJT Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PJT Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PJT Partners's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PJT Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

