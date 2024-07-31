Key Takeaways From Stanley Black & Decker Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Stanley Black & Decker SWK in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stanley Black & Decker, revealing an average target of $96.33, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Highlighting a 1.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $98.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Stanley Black & Decker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $121.00 $110.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $94.00 $82.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $92.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $100.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $92.00 $98.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $107.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stanley Black & Decker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Stanley Black & Decker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Stanley Black & Decker faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.58% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Stanley Black & Decker faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.