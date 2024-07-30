The Latest Analyst Ratings For Williams Companies

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Williams Companies WMB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.67, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.86% from the previous average price target of $39.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Williams Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $42.00 $40.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $38.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Breaking Down Williams Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Williams Companies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.06% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

