Analyst Ratings For Varonis Systems

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Varonis Systems VRNS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.86, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.51% from the previous average price target of $50.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Varonis Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $56.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Varonis Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Varonis Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014.

Varonis Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

