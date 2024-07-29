Demystifying DexCom: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for DexCom DXCM were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DexCom, revealing an average target of $107.6, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Experiencing a 25.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $145.07.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DexCom is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $138.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $120.00 $156.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $120.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $163.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Lowers Buy $90.00 $132.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $150.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $145.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $89.00 $145.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.00 $145.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $132.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Lowers Buy $132.00 $145.00 Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $130.00 -

Key Insights:

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DexCom's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

DexCom's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DexCom displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DexCom's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, DexCom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

