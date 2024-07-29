Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Olin

Ratings for Olin OLN were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.25, with a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Experiencing a 11.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $67.00.

The standing of Olin among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Overweight $55.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $62.00 $69.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $69.00 $73.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Olin's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Olin's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.52.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

