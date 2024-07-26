LPL Finl Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $296.88, with a high estimate of $334.00 and a low estimate of $268.00. Marking an increase of 0.72%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $294.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of LPL Finl Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $315.00 $326.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $268.00 $261.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $313.00 $319.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $290.00 $285.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Buy $334.00 $322.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $279.00 $271.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $271.00 $269.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LPL Finl Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into LPL Finl Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into LPL Finl Hldgs's Background

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2023, the company had over 20,000 advisors on its platform managing over $1.3 trillion of client assets.

Financial Insights: LPL Finl Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.8.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

