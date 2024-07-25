13 Analysts Have This To Say About PVH

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for PVH PVH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $137.92, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.54% increase from the previous average price target of $134.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PVH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $149.00 $154.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $153.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $138.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $149.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $110.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $144.00 $122.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $119.00 $110.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $128.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $115.00 -

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PVH's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PVH's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PVH faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.55% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

