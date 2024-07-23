Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Under Armour

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Under Armour UAA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 9 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Under Armour, presenting an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.86%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Under Armour among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.00 $8.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $9.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $6.00 $7.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $8.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $8.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $9.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Under Armour's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Under Armour's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Under Armour: A Closer Look

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

Financial Insights: Under Armour

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Under Armour's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

