7 Analysts Have This To Say About Aflac

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Aflac AFL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $89.71, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $85.57, the current average has increased by 4.84%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Aflac is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $93.00 $84.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $83.00 $84.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $81.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $82.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Aflac. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Aflac's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Aflac's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aflac

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

A Deep Dive into Aflac's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Aflac showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.72% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Aflac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

